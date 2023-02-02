UPDATE: Midlands schools move to E-learning due to bomb threat

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a spokesperson for Lexington School District One, two high schools in the area have been moved to E-learning today due to a bomb threat.

Officials say a threatening email mentioned River Bluff High School and Lexington Technology Center.

Lexington High School was also moved to E-learning because it shares a campus with the technology center.

We’re told a third school not in the district was also mentioned in the email.

Both the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and Town of Lexington Police are investigating to determine if the threat is credible.

Authorities are also investigating a potential threat made at White Knoll High School. Extra deputies are on campus.

Richland Northeast High school, Dent Middle School, and Midlands Arts Conservatory are in a Secure Status due to a threat. School officials say law enforcement is evaluating the threat.



Richland School District Two also tweeted that Spring Valley High School will be on a delayed start Thursday morning. They will transition to asynchronous learning. Parents can begin picking up their kids if they are already at school.

Spring Valley was also evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a threat.

