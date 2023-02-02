Midlands Pup-Shots! February 2

Fort Mill
Friendly, Playful, Curious, Spunky, Snuggly
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs
Bruce is 12 weeks old and full of fun puppy energy.
DAISEY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
My adoption fee of $200 includes up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, and heartworm/flea prevention.
DOUBLE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses, Dignified
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Double is ready for her forever home!
FATFAT
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
FatFat is a 1 year old rat terrier mix who is such a funny character.
HOLLIS
Waxhaw, NC
Good with other dogs, cats
Adopiton fee $295
This adorable little peke pup is sweet as can be & will be a wonderful companion for his lucky family!
KATARA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
OLIVIA
Fort Mill
Friendly, Playful, Smart, Curious, Independent, Affectionate
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with children
Olivia is very smart, sassy, sweet and curious about everything at 8 weeks old.
OLD BAY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This gorgeous boy is Old Bay, a 3 month old mixed breed puppy with a whole lotta love to give!
ROBIN
Fort Mill
Friendly, Playful, Smart, Cuddly, Independent
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Robin was born around Thanksgiving 2022 so he is currently about 10 weeks old.
RUBBLE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Rubble is ready for his forever home!
SEA LION
Augusta, GA
Spayed / neutered.
SPARROW
Fort Mill
Friendly, Playful, Brave, Athletic, Affectionate, Adventurous, Independent
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Sparrow was born around Thanksgiving 2022 and is about 10 weeks old.
STELLA
Waxhaw, NC
Good with other dogs, cats
Adoption fee $295
This adorable little peke pup is sweet as can be & will be a wonderful companion for her lucky family!
SUKI
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
TWIGGY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Twiggy is a 1 year old rat terrier mix who is such a funny character.
