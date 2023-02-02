Richland Co. Coroner’s Office host Missing & Unidentified Persons Day Saturday

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office is hosting a Missing & Unidentified Persons Day Saturday to help those searching for their loved ones.

It’s being held at Segra Park, 1640 Freed Street, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Curtis spoke with Coroner Naida Rutherford & Dr. Bill Stevens, Deputy Coroner – Director of Anthropology, about the resources available for families to open new reports to find their missing loved ones.

Those new reports will be entered into the National Crime Information Center & the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

The event will have DNA kits from Verogen for people to upload their DNA into genetic genealogy databases.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Police Department, Irmo Police Department & Forest Acres Police Department will attend.

For more information, visit the Coroner’s Office’s website.