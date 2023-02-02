Serve and Connect donates $10,000 towards helping people in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Serve and Connect is getting some help in its effort to bridge the gap between law enforcement and communities they serve.

Today the non-profit announced a $10,000 donation to its Compassionate Acts program by Heroes Home Advantage.

Serve and Connect founder Kassy Alia says the donation will go a long way.

The Compassionate Acts program provides resources to officers so they can assist people in need.

Those resources can include things as simple as toiletries to a hotel stay when shelter is in need.