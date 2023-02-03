Airport High School moving to eLearning today due to threat

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington School District Two says Airport High School is moving to an eLearning day today due to a threat this morning.

District officials say the school received the threat before the school day began.

Drivers heading to the school, or already there, will be notified once on campus, and any buses en route will return students to their regular bus stops.

This comes as the school received a threat through email on Thursday, which caused students to be dismissed at about 1:30 p.m.

Airport High School is one of many schools in the Midlands to have threats sent to them this week alone.

Law enforcement is on campus investigating.