Dominion Energy continues tree trimming activities this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy will continue tree trimming activities along overhead utility lines in the Greenview and Farrow Hills neighborhoods this week.

The purpose of the activities is to increase safety and reliability of the electric service.

Dominion Energy says there’s an 89% improvement in reliability in vegetation related outages in areas where trimming is completed compared to a year ago.

The work includes pole replacements and new wire in select locations, say officials.

For more information, visit www.dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.