Lethal Drug Shield bill passes at State House

At the State House, the Senate Corrections and Penology Committee approved a bill Thursday that could bring lethal injections back to South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— At the State House, the Senate Corrections and Penology Committee approved a bill Thursday that could bring lethal injections back to South Carolina.

The proposed bill shields the identities of the company that provides the drugs, and any pharmacist or employees involved.

It now goes to the Senate. South Carolina’s lethal injection drugs expired in 2013.

In 2021, lawmakers passed a law that allows death row inmates to choose either the electric chair or a firing squad.

But its on hold after four inmates filed a lawsuit.