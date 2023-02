Midlands Military Matters: Three generations of soldiers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Four generations of a family have become Army soldiers after training at Ft. Jackson.

Today, Chantz Husted graduated while Mom, Col. Robin Husted and Dad, Lt. Col. Patrick Husted watched with pride.

Chantz’s Grandfather also trained at Ft. Jackson.