Murdaugh trial: Judge hears testimony from former housekeeper’s son

Today the Alex Murdaugh trial continued in Walterboro, but the jury was not present for all of it.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today the Alex Murdaugh trial continued in Walterboro, but the jury was not present for all of it.

Judge Clifton Newman held a hearing without the jury as the state presented evidence of Murdaugh’s financial problems.

Yesterday, Parker Law Group CFO Jeanne Seckinger described how the law firm discovered that Alex Murdaugh was misusing funds, which led to his resignation.

The state homes to establish that financial troubles led Alex Murdaugh to kill his wife and son.

Friday’s hearing with no jury included testimony from Tony Satterfield, the son of Alex Murdaugh’s former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

Tony was told that he would receive an insurance settlement after Gloria died on the Murdaugh’s property from what was reported as a “trip and fall.”

Judge Newman did not rule on whether financial information could be included as evidence and brought the jury back around noon.

All afternoon, the courtroom heard testimony from SLED agents including forensic examiner Paul Greer.