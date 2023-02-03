Number of concussions in NFL increases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– More professional football players are being diagnosed with concussions.

Today the National Football League reported 149 concussions during the 2022 season which is an 18% jump from the previous season.

NFL Chief Medical Officer Doctor Allen Sills says there were a number of high-profile concussions cases this past season.

Going forward, Sills says the League should strive to be more cautious and conservative in evaluating head injuries and diagnosing concussions.