Columbia man arrested in neighborhood shooting

(Source: Lexington Police Department)

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Chief Terrence Green is announcing the arrest of 22-year-old Darian Kristopher Riley for a shooting incident on the 100 block of Whispering Winds Drive.

According to the Lexington Police Department, at approximately 10:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the incident location in reference to a shots fired call on Thursday, February 2. Officers observed several areas of the incident location that had been struck by gunfire. Witness statements and surveillance footage obtained indicated that a dark colored Kia Optima was seen leaving the area within moments of the gunshots, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say it was revealed that Riley and a resident of the incident location had an ongoing argument regarding money owed. Evidence gathered place him in the vicinity

of the incident during the reported time frame.

Riley was served with warrants for Assault and Battery, 1 st Degree, and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. He was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center on Saturday, February 4. When seen by a judge at Lexington County Bond Court, he was given a surety bond of $20,000 and has since been released.