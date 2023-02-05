Sumter’s Quixote Club voted one of “America’s Best New Courses”

One of the Midlands’ top golf courses was recognized in a big way last week.

Quixote Club in Sumter was visited by numerous Golf Digest raters this past year, and voted the course third in their category “America’s Best New Courses”.

The recognition is one of 21 eligible new courses in the nation and the honor means the course is eligible to be recognized as Digest’s Best in the State for South Carolina, which normally requires at least 30 Golf Digest rater visits typically taken over a 10-year period, but Quixote has already exceeded the 30-visit requirement to become eligible.

ABOUT THE COURSE: Quixote Club is nestled in the heart of Sumter, South Carolina. Incorporated as Sumterville in 1845, the city has grown and prospered from its early beginnings as a plantation settlement. A keystone of this history is the Sunset Country Club, which opened in 1922. It was one of the oldest golf courses in the Santee region. Acquired in December 2019, Greg and Lewis Thompson, key investors, were eager to start a new generation beginning with Quixote Club. Designed by architect Jeff Harbison, he intentionally designed the clubhouse with the landscape in mind. Offering a backdrop to golf, the clubhouse works in tandem with the nature that surrounds it. Splayed out over 169 acres of trees and turf, the course was designed to exude character and legendary architecture. Ample width, long vistas, and abundant turf flowing through majestic live oaks entice aggressive play off the tee, however; sufficient complexity created within the green surfaces and surrounds require well thought out approach and test every element of the players short game. These natural surroundings of Quixote Club will always play firm and fast, with exceptional shot values and magnificent views of each hole.