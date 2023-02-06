Florida lawmakers to begin special session on Disney today

The showdown between Florida lawmakers and Disney is ramping back up.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The showdown between Florida lawmakers and Disney is ramping back up.

State leaders announced the start of a special session today.

The session will address efforts to strip the Walt Disney company of the special governing privileges over the land in and around its Orlando area theme parks.

The self-governing designation gives Disney the same authority and responsibility as a county government.

Last week, Republican Governor Ron Desantis signaled that he wants a state board to begin to oversee the district.