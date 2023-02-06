Gas prices in Columbia average $3.07/gallon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in Columbia have fallen over the past week!

The average cost of a gallon of gas in Soda City is $3.07 which is 16 cents per gallon cheaper than it was last week.

According to Gas Buddy, prices in Columbia are 3 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago and stand only one cent per gallon lower than this time last year.

The national average of a price of diesel has fallen 5 cents in the last week and is $4.60 per gallon.