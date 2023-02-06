Lawyer involved in boat crash civil case speaks at Murdaugh trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The third week of the double murder trial of former attorney Alex Murdaugh underway this noon.

Murdaugh is accused in the 2021 murders of his wife and son.

This morning, testimony began with Mark Tinsley, a lawyer in the civil case involving the deceased Paul Murdaugh and a boat crash that killed Mallory Beach.

Last week’s testimony focused on Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes presented to the judge without the jury present, as the state tries to establish a motive behind the murders.

Friday’s hearing also included testimony from Tony Satterfield.

Tony testified he was told he would receive an insurance settlement after Gloria died on the Murdaugh’s property from what was reported as a “trip and fall” accident.