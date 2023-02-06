Missing and unidentified persons in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Families of missing persons had the opportunity to provide DNA and information that could help in cases.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office says there are around 18 missing person and unidentified person cases in Richland County. The event was held Segra Park where local police departments were also in attendance. Families of missing persons were able to open new reports and have them entered in the National Crime Information Center.

DNA kits were available for family members willing to upload their DNA into Genetic Genealogy Databases. The Coroner’s Office says Innovative Forensic Investigations also offered to help families upload their kits to databases and monitor any kits collected at the event.

According to the coroner’ office, the events like this one have been done in other cities and was shown to be beneficial.