Riverbanks Zoo Valentine’s Day Ick Gram

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Love is in the air because its Valentine’s Day but what if you have a love you need squashed?

The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden says it can help exterminate any harsh feelings. This Valentine’s Day, you can give a donation of $15 and Riverbanks will personally send a cockroach (replica) and an icky fact sheet to the pest in your life.

Donate by February 9th in order for it to be received by Valentine’s Day. Organizers say you can feel better this Valentine’s Day knowing that your generous support will further their mission to create meaningful connections and inspire actions that will have a lasting impact on conservation.