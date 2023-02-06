SC State Fair opens applications for 2023 college scholarships

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina State Fair is accepting applications for its 26th annual Ride of Your Life Scholarship program.

The program awards high school seniors who will be attending a SC university, college, or institution $300,000 in college scholarships.

Scholarships in the amount of $6,000 will be awarded to 50 high school seniors in South Carolina and will be paid out over four years at $1,500 a year. Applicants pursuing a two-year degree will be granted $1,500 per year over two years.

The SC State Fair has awarded more than $4 million in scholarships since 1997. They are awarded based on academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, and need. Applications must be completed in full.

To receive funding, recipients of the scholarship must keep a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and enroll in no less than 30 credit hours each academic year, say officials.

Funds can be used towards covering tuition or other educational expenses like on-campus housing, a computer, or textbooks.

Applications will be open until March 15 and can be completed at scstatefair.org/scholarships.

Recipients will be be notified mid-May of their award status.