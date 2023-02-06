US FAA issues flight restriction near Myrtle Beach as Chinese spy balloon recovered
The United States Federal Aviation Administration issued a new temporary flight restriction near Myrtle Beach, where the Chinese spy balloon recovery operation is underway.
The restrictions bans all aircraft from a 100 square mile box of airspace “until further notice.”
The Navy and Coast Guard vessels are searching for debris near Myrtle Beach after the balloon was shot down by a F-22 Fighter Jet.