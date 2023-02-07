AMC introducing new ticket pricing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Getting a good seat at the movies will cost you more at AMC.

The movie chain has announced it is introducing new ticket pricing options that depend where you sit. For now, there will be three options.

First is standard price, which AMC says will be for the most common seats.

If you want a seat in the middle of the theater, you will have to pay a premium.

If you’d rather save money and get the cheapest seat, the front row will now cost less than a regular ticket.