Fairfield Coroner releases identities of double-homicide victims

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has released the victim’s names of a double-homicide that occurred at a residence on Marsh Lane near the Hwy 215 South area on Feb. 7.

The two deceased individuals, 23 year-old Theron Byrd of Winnsboro, and 22 year-old Malik Butler of Jenkinsville, were found in the residence after deputies responded to reports of shots fired.

In an earlier press release Sheriff Montgomery stated, “First, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of these victims as they deal with this tragedy. As we are in the very early stages of this investigation, it is still very fluid and we are very limited on what information that we can provide at this time. We ask that anyone who may have any information about this incident to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141.”

Autopsies have been scheduled for both individuals with Newberry Pathology.