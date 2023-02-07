Midlands Military Matters: McCaffrey nominated Secretary of SC Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor McMaster nominated a new cabinet member at the State House earlier today.

Retired Major General Todd McCaffrey is expected to serve as the next Secretary of the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

According to McMaster’s team, McCaffrey served in the U.S. Army for over 34 years including as the Chief of Staff for the U.S. Africa Command.

After military retirement, McCaffrey joined the University of South Carolina as the Senior Director of Strategic Partnership for Government and Military programs.

While being recognized, McCaffrey thanks the current Secretary William Grimsley for his service.

The Governor’s Cabinet appointment must be approved by the Senate.