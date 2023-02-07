Murdaugh alleged financial crimes presented in trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The murder trial for former low country attorney Alex Murdaugh continued in Colleton County.

Today the jury heard new evidence that the defense had hoped to exclude from trial.

Last week and this week, Judge Clifton Newman heard testimony about Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes and decided yesterday that the jury would also be allowed to hear this evidence.

However, before this evidence was allowed, Newman told the jury that it was included in the trial so that the state could prove a motive for the murders.

He said the evidence should not serve as a testament to Murdaugh’s character. However, the witness that did take the stand today definitely mention Murdaugh’s character stating she does not think she really knew him as a person despite working with him for decades.

Jeanne Seckinger CFO with the Parker Law Group where Murdaugh worked as an attorney testified that Alex was forced to resign after the partners in the firm discovered Alex misusing funds.

She spoke about a conversation she had with him on the day of Maggie and Paul’s murders.

While being cross examined by the defense, Seckinger said that when the murders happened, she did not suspect Alex of committing the crime.

She also testified that the partners of the law firm where sympathetic to Alex after the deaths of his wife and son.