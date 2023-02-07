Outage reported for Microsoft email services

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Some Microsoft users were without their email Monday night.

According to the company, Outlook went down for several hours disrupting email and other services.

The tech giant tweeted that “a recent change is contributing to the cause of impact.”

Early this morning, Microsoft said there was gradual improvement in the situation.

It is still working to restart operations where needed. No word on when services will completely be restored.