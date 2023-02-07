USC baseball televised on ESPN, SEC Network for at least eight games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The University of South Carolina baseball team will have at least eight games televised on the ESPN family of networks with additional games on SEC Network Plus, it was announced this afternoon (Tuesday, Feb. 7).

The Gamecocks open their television schedule on Sunday, March 19 at Georgia. First pitch is at 3 p.m. and the game will be televised on SEC Network. A pair of games in the Missouri series will be broadcast on SEC Network from Founders Park. The series opener on Friday, March 24 will start at 7 p.m. with Sunday, March 26 starting at noon.

The Garnet and Black will play its first Thursday game of 2023 on March 30 at Mississippi State with a 7 p.m. Eastern start on SEC Network. Carolina then hosts LSU and the Saturday, April 8 game will be on SEC Network with a noon start.

Carolina will be on ESPNU on Thursday, April 20 at home against Florida. First pitch is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday games against Auburn (April 30, 12 p.m.) and at Kentucky (May 7, 2 p.m.) will be televised on SEC Network.

ESPN has four wildcard slots, one on Thursday, April 6 and three during the final week of the regular season when Carolina hosts Tennessee. Every game of the 2023 SEC Tournament will be broadcast by SEC Network except for the championship contest, which is on ESPN2.

Every home game at Founders Park and all SEC contests not televised will be streamed on SEC Network Plus. The schedule begins Opening Day on Friday, Feb. 17 against UMass Lowell with a 4 p.m. first pitch.

Every Gamecock contest will be available on the Gamecock Radio Network. Flagship station, 107.5 FM, “The Game” is the home of the Gamecocks.

SOUTH CAROLINA BASEBALL TELEVISED GAMES

Sunday, March 19 – at Georgia – SEC Network (3 p.m.)

Friday, March 24 – vs. Missouri – SEC Network (7 p.m.)

Sunday, March 26 – vs. Missouri – SEC Network (12 p.m.)

Thursday, March 30 – at Mississippi State – SEC Network (7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 8 – vs. LSU – SEC Network (12 p.m.)

Thursday, April 20 – vs. Florida – ESPNU (7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, April 30 – vs. Auburn – SEC Network (12 p.m.)

Sunday, May 7 – at Kentucky – SEC Network (2 p.m.)

SOUTH CAROLINA SEC NETWORK PLUS SCHEDULE

Friday, Feb. 17 – UMass Lowell (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 18 – UMass Lowell (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 19 – UMass Lowell (1:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Winthrop (4 p.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Queens (4 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 24 – Penn (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 25 – Penn (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 26 – Penn (1:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, Feb. 28 – North Carolina A&T (4 p.m.)

Saturday, March 4 – vs. Clemson in Greenville (1 p.m.)

Sunday, March 5 – Clemson (1:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 7 – The Citadel (7 p.m.)

Friday, March 10 – Bethune-Cookman (7 p.m.)

Saturday, March 11 – Bethune-Cookman (4 p.m.)

Sunday, March 12 – Bethune-Cookman (1:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 14 – Presbyterian (7 p.m.)

Friday, March 17 – at Georgia (6 p.m.)

Saturday, March 18 – at Georgia (2 p.m.)

Saturday, March 25 – Missouri (4 p.m.)

Friday, March 31 – at Mississippi State (7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 1 – at Mississippi State (3 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 4 – vs. North Carolina in Charlotte (TBA)

Thursday, April 6 – LSU (7 p.m.)

Friday, April 7 – LSU (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 11 – USC Upstate (7 p.m.)

Friday, April 14 – at Vanderbilt (7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 15 – at Vanderbilt (3 p.m.)

Sunday, April 16 – at Vanderbilt (2 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 18 – Charleston Southern (7 p.m.)

Friday, April 21 – Florida (7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 22 – Florida (2 p.m.)

Friday, April 28 – Auburn (7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 29 – Auburn (4 p.m.)

Friday, May 5 – at Kentucky (TBA)

Saturday, May 6 – at Kentucky (TBA)

Tuesday, May 9 – North Florida (4 p.m.)

Friday, May 12 – at Arkansas (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, May 13 – at Arkansas (7 p.m.)

Sunday, May 14 – at Arkansas (3 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 16 – Charlotte (7 p.m.)

Thursday, May 18 – Tennessee (7 p.m.)

Friday, May 19 – Tennessee (7 p.m.)

Saturday, May 20 – Tennessee (2 p.m.)