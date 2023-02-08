Cayce Police: Man involved in domestic violent situation wanted

CAYCE— The Cayce Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a domestic violence situation.

According to authorities, on January 25th, Rodney Shell was inside a car with a victim when she was attempting to leave.

He is accused of preventing her from getting out by locking the doors. The victim unlocked and attempted to open the door but Shell grabbed her by the arms and throat in an effort to keep her inside the vehicle, say police.

If you have seen Shell or know his whereabouts you are asked to call the Cayce Police Department or submit a tip to Crimestoppers.