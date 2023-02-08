Honda recalls thousands of vehicles due to faulty backup cameras

Honda is recalling more than 114,000 2018 to 2020 Fit Hatchbacks and 2019 to 2022 HRV SUV's.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Honda is recalling more than 114,000 2018 to 2020 Fit Hatchbacks and 2019 to 2022 HRV SUV’s.

According to the company, the vehicles backup camera display may not work when it’s in reverse.

The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit and only involves vehicles with an ignition key, not a push-button start.

Over 200 warranty claims related to the issue have been filed, but there have not been any injuries.

The automaker is asking owners of the affected vehicles to bring them to a dealership for a software update and will start contacting owners of the cars in mid-March.