North Carolina Continues Building Thousands of Homes in Flood-Prone Areas

From 1996 to 2017, North Carolina spent lots and lots of money buying back 5000 houses from homeowners living in flood-prone areas. The reason? Get people out of harm’s way. This information makes the following statement all the more puzzling. During that same time, there were more than 47,000 new homes built in flood prone areas in North Carolina. Huh?!? And with climate change, we know that flood-prone areas are more prone to flooding – not less.

You can read all about it here: https://www.newsobserver.com/news/state/north-carolina/article272187298.html