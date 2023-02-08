Richland Mall development plans announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Plans to update the Richland County Mall property are in the works.

The site in Forest Acres was purchased by Southeastern Developers about a month ago.

During a community breakfast yesterday, developers said phase one could take a few years, but will start within the next year.

It includes multi-family housing units, a brewery, and other new retail stores. Forest Acres park will be located on the backside of the property.

Phase one is expected to cost $101 million.

Forest Acres leaders say this is an exciting time for the city.