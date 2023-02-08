Traffic Alert: Avoid Sunset Blvd/Hope Ferry Rd. intersection

The Lexington Police Department is asking the public to avoid Sunset Blvd/US-378 due to a collision that destroyed a signal light box at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Hope Ferry Road.
Jessica Mejia,
329259564 862010424880129 6610411668806078244 N

Courtesy of Lexington Police

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police Department is asking the public to avoid Sunset Blvd/US-378 due to a collision that destroyed a signal light box at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Hope Ferry Road.

The wreck is cleared but traffic lights are currently out, say authorities, and officers are directing traffic at the intersection.

Police says it may take until 10:00 p.m. or later before the signal lights are working again.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Tags: , , , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts