Uber reports record-breaking revenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Uber just finished it’s strongest quarter ever.

According to a report from the company, revenue in the last three months of 2022 was $8 billion which is up 49% compared to the same time the year before.

The company attributes its success to increased ridership as people resume travel and in-office work.