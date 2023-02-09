Death toll continues to rise after earthquake in Syria, Turkey

(ABC News) — New details have been released after the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Wednesday we learned that among the thousands of people that have been confirmed dead are three Americans.

Officials say the death toll continues to rise with more than 15,000 dead and thousands left homeless. Search and rescue teams say they know the window is closing in order for them to find remaining survivors.

ABC’s Tim Pulliam has the latest.