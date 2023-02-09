IRS asks taxpayers who received 2022 rebate to hold off on filing

The IRS is urging taxpayers to hold off on filing their tax returns for 2022 if recipients received a special tax refund or payment last year from their state, including South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The IRS is urging taxpayers to hold off on filing their tax returns for 2022 if recipients received a special tax refund or payment last year from their state, including South Carolina.

Officials with the agency say they are currently uncertain about the tax-ability of these payments and is telling taxpayers to wait until they receive further instructions.

The SC Department of Natural Resources says more than $1 billion in rebates were distributed in 2022.