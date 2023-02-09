Jury hears from Alex Murdaugh’s best friend at trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Close former co-workers and friends of disbarred low country Attorney Alex Murdaugh continue taking to the stand today, on day 14 of the murder trial.

Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes continue to be a main point of focus this week, as prosecutors work to use that evidence to prove a motive in the case.

Although, testimony took a brief back seat yesterday after a bomb threat evacuated the Colleton County Courthouse. Court resumed around 2:30 p.m.

So far this morning we are hearing from Alex’s best friend, Chris Wilson, who continues testimony over Alex’s alleged financial crimes.

Both Murdaugh and Wilson appearing emotional in court today, as Wilson also recalled the night he found out about the murders.

Wilson said he trusted Alex, and their families were very close.

