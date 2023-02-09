Murdaugh defense tries to exclude Tony Satterfield testimony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The double murder trial for Alex Murdaugh continues moving forward. Today the state presented more evidence to the jury in a Colleton County courthouse.

Throughout this case, we have heard from people who knew Alex Murdaugh personally, but today, we heard from one of those closest to the former low country attorney.

Chris Wilson, an attorney who had known the Murdaugh family for decades, testified about how he was tricked by Alex out of almost $200,000.

Wilson tried to speak with Alex, who eventually met him for an in-person conversation at Alex’s mother’s house in Hampton County.

After lunch the defense tried to exclude the testimony of Tony Satterfield, another victim of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes.

Judge Clifton Newman denied this motion and Satterfield testified about not receiving any settlement money that Murdaugh had promised him after the death of his mother.

Gloria Satterfield worked as housekeeper for the Murdaugh family and died after what was reported as a slip and fall accident.