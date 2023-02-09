Super Bowl items to cost less, except alcohol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Super Bowl is days away and if you’re hosting a party this year, it might actually cost you a little less.

Despite inflation and lingering shortages, your game day party is going to cost you less this year, except for one key item…alcohol!

According to a new Wells Fargo Super Bowl food report, beer prices this year have jumped 11% from last year, with wine up 4% and spirits up 2%.

And experts say it can be easy to go over budget if you’re not careful.