Support from Meals on Wheels is increasing in the Midlands; Currently a waitlist

Senior Resources says its Meals on Wheels program is currently serving over 600 clients a day with the help of 250 volunteers a week, yet there is still a list of seniors seeking support and more volunteers are needed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The number of seniors in the Midlands needing support from Meals on Wheels is increasing. There is currently a long waitlist for Meals on Wheels, according to Senior Resources.

Senior Resources says its Meals on Wheels program is currently serving over 600 clients a day with the help of 250 volunteers a week, yet there is still a list of seniors seeking support and more volunteers are needed.

“We do have a waiting list with over a hundred that we’re trying to get on as quickly as possible. As we continue to expand our financial resources we can get people on quicker,” says Danielle Floyd with Senior Resources

According to Meals on Wheels, 7.4 million seniors have incomes below the poverty line meaning an income of $240 a week or less which after housing utility and medical expenses leaves little for food. Floyd explains what is being the program is experiencing in the Midlands.

“Three-fourths of our meals on wheels clients are 200% below the poverty line,” says Floyd.

Floyd also says Meals on Wheels does more than just deliver a meal. Clients are not only facing food insecurity but isolation and physical disabilities. “A lot of our volunteers – we have some regulars who have their regular clients so they’re able to come back and let us know if things have changed in the home and if we need to get our social worker out there. Combatting that isolation to be able to keep them in their homes, thats our ultimate goal is to keep them there as long as possible and help them age with dignity.”

Senior Resources says people can help through donating or simply volunteering.