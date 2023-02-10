Best friend testifies against Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The third week of the testimony in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is coming to a close today.

Compelling testimony was heard yesterday from Murdaugh’s long-time best friend, Chris Wilson, who actually testified against him in court, revealing more information about Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes.

Wilson says he was tricked by Alex out of almost $200,000. The defense is trying to exclude the testimony of Tony Satterfield, who said he never received any settlement money that Murdaugh had promised him after the death of his mother, Gloria Satterfield, who worked as Murdaugh’s housekeeper.

Judge Clifton Newman denied this motion.

And today the jury continues to hear new compelling testimony from another witness who helped in the Murdaugh home.

