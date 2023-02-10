Coca-Cola partnering with Rosalia on limited-edition flavor

Coca-Cola is partnering up with Grammy-award winning singer Rosalia on the limited-edition flavor, which will be called "Move."

The can will feature a QR code that will allow customers to access a playlist and a personality quiz that helps create a 3D avatar.

Rosalia will also be releasing a new single and video to go with the soda.

Move will hit store shelves on Feb. 20 and will come in full-sugar and zero-sugar varieties.