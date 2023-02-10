Former Murdaugh family housekeeper takes stand

Week three of the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh wraps up today in Colleton County.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Week three of the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh wraps up today in Colleton County.

The former low-country attorney faces charges related to the deaths of his wife and son back in the summer of 2021.

Yesterday, Attorney Creighton Waters said the state would need until Wednesday at the latest to finish presenting evidence.

Friday, more of Alex Murdaugh’s financial troubles were presented to the courtroom.

Mark Tinsley, attorney for the family of Mallory Beach, testified and also had a few tense moments with the defense while being cross examined.

After Tinsley, Blanca Simpson, a former housekeeper for the Murdaugh family, took the stand.

The defense and prosecuting attorney disagreed on many thing, including what clothes Alex Murdaugh was wearing on the day of Maggie and Paul’s murders.