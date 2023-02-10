Lexington Police seeking suspects in missing rental truck case

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police are seeking information on two individuals who allegedly used stolen identification information to rent a Penske box truck.

The pair rented the truck on Oct. 21, 2022 from the Home Depot in Lexington.

Authorities say the box was supposed to be returned on Nov. 3, 2022, but it never was. It had an Indiana license tag of 3147713.

The suspects were last seen in a dark-colored vehicle.

Contact CrimeStoppers or Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 or kheath@lexsc.com with information.