Number of Seniors in the Midlands needing food assistance is on the rise

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Midlands is still seeing a lot of challenges from the pandemic, with the number of seniors needing food assistance increasing.

Senior Resources says there continues to be a long waitlist of seniors seeking support from Meals on Wheels.

According to the group, 7.4 million seniors nationwide have incomes below the poverty line.

In the Midlands, Senior Resources officials say 3/4 of its meals on wheels clients are 200% below the poverty line.

Senior Resources says people can help by donating money or by simply volunteering.

For information, click the links https://www.seniorresourcesinc.org/volunteer/

https://www.seniorresourcesinc.org/donate/