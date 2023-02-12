Deadly shooting at a restaurant in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – One teen is dead after a shooting at a McDonalds in Sumter County.

According to the Sumter County Coroner, 14-year-old Jacob Russ was shot and killed at the McDonalds at 101 North Lafayette Drive. Investigators say it happened on Sunday, February 12th around 3:45 p.m.

Russ was pronounced dead on scene, according to investigators.

The Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating.