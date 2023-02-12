One dog rescued, one dies in home fire in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – One dog was rescued and the other died after a home fire in Orangeburg, according to Orangeburg Public Safety.

Orangeburg Public Safety Fire Department says on the evening of Friday, February 10th crews responded to a home fire on Fall Street. Firefighters were able to make entry through the front door and immediately begin fire suppression efforts and look for occupants.

No person(s) were found but two dogs were removed. According to Orangeburg Public Safety, firefighters started to render CPR to both dogs. One dog, later learned to be named Lucky, started to respond positively to the efforts. Sadly, the other dog did not respond.

EMS arrived and took over primary care of Lucky who authorities say continued to improve and responded well to oxygen therapy.

Fire officials also determined the fire originated on a stove surface. The American Red Cross is providing aid to the residents.