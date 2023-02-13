FBI warns public of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is tomorrow and the FBI and the Federal Trade Commission are warning people to be on the lookout for romance scams.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Valentine’s Day is tomorrow and the FBI and the Federal Trade Commission are warning people to be on the lookout for romance scams.

Con artists are targeting lonely people through dating apps and social media to get their money.

Mike Valerio has the red flags to be aware of and how you can protect yourself and your loved ones.