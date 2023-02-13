Two Murdaugh trial jurors test positive for Covid-19

This morning, yet another brief setback as we are learning two jurors tested positive for Covid-19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We are entering the fourth week of the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh today, after last week’s testimonies ranging from Murdaugh’s close friend to his former housekeeper.

Last week, we got an idea of when the prosecution would likely rest it’s case, expected some time this week, even after a bomb threat put the trial on a brief hold.

Our ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada is joining us live from the Colleton County Courthouse.