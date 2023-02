Carolina Day at State House

There was a lot of garnet and black at the State House today.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— There was a lot of garnet and black at the State House today. It was all a part of Carolina Day.

The annual event gives students, faculty and alumni the chance to speak with lawmakers about the school.

Today’s event also allows university officials to stress accessibility and affordability of higher education.

Carolina Day is organized each year by the My Carolina Alumni Association.