JBStar’s “Ain’t No Power Like Prayer” film premiere this Saturday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A local filmmaker is hosting a premiere of his new film this Saturday!

JBStar Productions’ “Ain’t No Power Like Prayer” premieres at 7 p.m. at the Spotlight Cinemas on 201 Columbia Mall Boulevard Suite 211.

Curtis spoke with the director Jerome Brown and actor Ke’Mari Goodwin about how the film focuses on the power of faith and how it can get you through the toughest trials in life.

Visit JBStar Productions’ Facebook page for more information.