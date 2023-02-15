Electric Vehicle Ride & Drive Event at SC State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Several South Carolina lawmakers came together to host an “Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive event” at the SC State House Wednesday.

Legislators and other staff were invited to come by and test drive one of three available electric vehicles.

According to Dory Larsen with The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, electric vehicles are not only better for the environment, but they are also great for the state’s economic growth.

Organizers say the event allows lawmakers to learn more about electric vehicles.

Per a release, South Carolina Senator Scott Talley (Spartanburg), Senator Marlon Kimpson (Charleston), Representative Bobby Cox (Greer), and Representative Deon Tedder (North Charleston) hosted the Electric Vehicle Ride & Drive Event on the Statehouse grounds in partnership with the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy and Conservation Voters of South Carolina.