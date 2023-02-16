AG Wilson: Whitmire woman charged with stealing from nursing home resident

COLUMBIA, S.C.— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 66 year-old Sylvia Whitlock on three counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent.

The Whitmire, SC native cashed checks belonging to a vulnerable adult for her own use on three separate occasions between Sept. 1 2022 through November 30, 2022, say investigators.

The victim was a resident of Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home in Anderson, S.C., say officials.

Whitlock was booked into the Union County Detention Center on February 16.

If convicted, she will be required to pay a fine of up to $1,000 or up to 30 days in prison.